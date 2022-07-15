Singing a different tune: Idols SA is back!

The wait is almost over as Idols SA season 18 returns on Sunday with a new judging panel, promising to be the most exciting season yet.

“Singing a Different Tune” is this season’s theme, which will see rapper/producer JR Bogopa and Boom Shaka alum Thembi Seete join Somizi Mhlongo as he returns to this season’s judging panel after “taking time off the show” last year.

Close to 9 000 hopefuls auditioned for this year’s instalment of the popular singing competition show.

“As much as it’s about the music, it’s also about the people. We’re proud to unearth new and emerging talent, and our viewers form emotional connections with the singers as we follow along their journey from audition stage to making a career from their passion,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

She added that they are excited to see “who Season 18 brings us”.

Last year, Berenike “Berry” Trytsman was crowned the winner of Idols SA season 17, becoming an instant millionaire and scoring a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records. – EWN