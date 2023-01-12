Sinikiwe Mpofu laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE late Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) women’s national team assistant coach, Sinikiwe “Sneeze” Mpofu was laid to rest yesterday afternoon at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Being buried at what is dubbed the city’s heroes acre was a befitting honour for Mpofu who put Bulawayo on the global map as a cricketer as well as a coach. Her funeral service, which started at UCCSA in Njube suburb where she grew up was attended by hundreds of people who came to pay their last respects to one of the pioneers of women’s cricket in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Cricket women’s team media and communications manager, Yvonne Mangunda said Mpofu did an amazing job and has left a huge impact in cricket. She added that she is a great loss to Zimbabwe Cricket and will be dearly missed.

With Mpofu being the first Zimbabwean female cricketer to transition from being a player to a national team coach, Mangunda said it will take a long time to have a player and coach like her. Married to the late senior men’s national team fielding coach, Shepherd Makunura who died on December 15 last year, Mpofu is survived by two children, the youngest being a grade four learner.

Speaking on behalf of ZC, Tuskers general manager Nicholas Singo said the game’s governing body has pledged to take care of the child’s education from primary school to university on a fully funded scholarship.

Before she was taken to her final resting place, Mpofu was given a final guard of honour by the Lady Chevrons and other cricketers at Queens Sports Club. – @brandon_malvin