Sinners Reloaded, a sequel coming to Theatre in the Park

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN audiences starved of good theatre would be pleased to note that a new play titled Sinners Reloaded written by Patrick Chisaya is set to premiere on February 20 at Theatre in the Park in Harare.

Directed by veteran Peter Churu and produced by Daves Guzha for Rooftop Promotions, the sequel to “Sinners”, Sinners Reloaded will bring much more than sex and sexuality according to Churu.

He said the upcoming play showcases the life of sex workers where they face abuse not just from rogue police officers but also from society at large.

“The play focuses on issues that affect all people even across borders, a national and international tour is on the cards,” he said.

Guzha said “Sinners Reloaded” marks the return of consistent theatre at Theatre in the Park as this venue shifts from other activities.

“It will also re-establish the concept of a two-week run in our theatre programming. It opens the season for this first quarter and runs from 20th February to 2nd March 2024 with one performance Tuesdays to Saturdays at 5:30pm.

@mthabisi_mthire