Sipho Mazibuko nominated for Megafest Southern Region Business Awards

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

SIPHO Mazibuko, better known as NaZoe of Lavinia Gardens has been nominated to receive an award at the Megafest Southern Region Business Awards which will be held on 8 December 2023 in Bulawayo.

Lavinia Gardens offers a venue for weddings and birthdays among other events.

In a letter to Mazibuko, Megafest chief executive officer Mrs Mercy Matsika said, “Congratulations, you have been nominated to receive an award at the Megafest Southern Region Business Awards, we are equally delighted and happy for you.”

Megafest is a passionate advocate of good business practices, and celebrating achievements throughout Zimbabwe.

Commenting on the nomination, Mazibuko said it came as a surprise as she wasn’t expecting an award for her business at its tender stage.

“I was taken by surprise. I never expected Lavinia Gardens to be recognised so early in its inception. But I am not totally surprised because I have an aggressive social media presence.

“I am really honoured that my brand has caught the attention of such a big organisation like the Megafest Awards. Am totally over the moon and grateful,” she said.

“Just the nomination on its own is a big victory for me and the team at Lavinia Gardens who work so hard for the venue to be attractive to clients. As I speak, we are fully booked for December and we are attracting a lot of mixed-race bookings and Diasporans.”

She said previously when she was running Strides Boutique, she won business woman of the Year, an accolade she got at a very tender age.

Meanwhile, Mazibuko’s Esteemed Business Women group has gone regional as women in South Africa asked her to open a branch there, which she did.

She said many of them want to hear about the Zimbabwean Government funding for women from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

“So am going to invite Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Dr Sithembiso Nyoni to go to the first-ever Esteemed Business Women Conference to be held at the end of February 2024. And the local edition of Esteemed Business Women group is now a national group with women from all over Zimbabwe joining,” she said.

Mazibuko is set to host an Esteemed Businessmen Bulawayo Business conference next month at her Lavinia Gardens, where Minister of Women Affairs, Community Small and MEDIUM Enterprises Development Sen Monica Mutsvangwa is set to grace the event.

@SikhulekeaniM1