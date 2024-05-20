Sipho Mercent Nyathi to share stage with Zambia’s The African Joker, Doc Vikela, and Uncle Bhutisi

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

BULAWAYO-based social media comedian Sipho Mercent Nyathi is set to entertain fans in the capital city as he takes the stage on Friday night.

Nyathi will join forces with The African Joker from Zambia, hailed as the Zambian prince of laughter, and local talents Doc Vikela and Uncle Bhutisi.

The event, scheduled at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, will kick off the early Africa Day celebrations with a night filled with rib-cracking laughter.

This gathering marks the first encounter between Nyathi, The African Joker, and their Harare fanbase, organised by Proma Events in collaboration with DTL Entertainment.

Blessing Jeke of Proma Events highlighted the diverse talent of the lineup, emphasising the event’s appeal to comedy enthusiasts.

“As an arts promoter, one of my primary goals is talent scouting, and I’ve been thoroughly impressed by Sipho Mercent Nyathi’s comedic prowess, evident in his trending skits. With Harare’s diverse audience in mind, we curated a line-up featuring comedians from different regions and backgrounds. Comedy lovers won’t want to miss this event,” Jeke expressed.

Nyathi expressed his excitement about the opportunity to connect with new audiences and showcase the universality of Zimbabwean and African comedy.

“This is a great opportunity for me to reach different audiences and demonstrate that language is not a barrier in Zimbabwean and African comedy. Attendees can expect an electrifying performance as I bring my A-game to the stage,” Nyathi remarked. – @mthabisi_mthire