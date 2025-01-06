Sipho ‘NaZoe’ Mazibuko’s annual cake day continues at Ingutsheni Central Hospital

Showbiz Correspondent

To blend holiday spirit with mental health advocacy, Sipho “NaZoe” Mazibuko is gearing up for her third Annual Cake Day at St Mary’s Ward of Ingutsheni Central Hospital.

Tomorrow, patients at Zimbabwe’s largest psychiatric institution will bask in the warmth of community support as they receive a much-needed dose of festive cheer.

This initiative is not merely a celebration; it’s a testament to resilience and recovery, inspired by Mazibuko’s own journey with bipolar disorder.

Fifteen years ago, Mazibuko found herself admitted to St Mary’s, grappling with the chaos of bipolar disorder — a condition that brings unpredictable shifts in mood, energy, and focus.

Today, she stands as a beacon of hope for others who find themselves in similar circumstances.

“The idea behind this initiative is to help these patients see that being admitted to a mental health hospital isn’t the end of the world but rather a detour,” she shared in an interview with Chronicle Showbiz. “Anyone can bounce back like I did and reclaim their life.”

Mazibuko’s commitment to mental health activism stems from her personal experiences, and she embraces her past with pride.

“I’m not ashamed that I was once admitted to Ingutsheni. Actually, my coming out has inspired a lot of people affected by mental health issues because it can affect anyone; it doesn’t choose. This is why I’m a proud mental health activist,” she affirmed, underscoring the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Last year, Mazibuko and her friends donated ten cakes to the patients, a gesture that resonated deeply with those who often feel abandoned and forgotten during the holiday season.

This year, she aims to enhance the experience by offering beauty therapy sessions, where professional beauticians will pamper patients with manicures and simple hairstyles, adding a touch of joy to their day.

Reflecting on her time at Ingutsheni, Mazibuko expressed immense gratitude for the staff who supported her during her lowest moments.

“The hospitality I received here was incredible, and I want to give back to this community that played such a pivotal role in my recovery,” she said.

To ensure that the patients enjoy a festive atmosphere, Mazibuko has partnered with Khaya Arts Productions, a talented ensemble from Tshabalala, promising entertainment that will uplift spirits.

Additionally, she plans to invite esteemed guests and the winners of the Miss Rural Matabeleland South Provincial competition, aiming to foster a deeper understanding of mental health issues among young advocates.

In her heartfelt message to those battling mental disorders, Mazibuko emphasised the importance of seeking help.

“I tried all sorts of treatments, including witchdoctors, but nothing worked until I got assistance from Ingutsheni,” she recounted. She urges families with loved ones facing mental health challenges to seek professional help, reinforcing the message that recovery is possible.

As the holiday season unfolds, Mazibuko leaves the patients with a powerful reminder: “Never give up on yourself. It’s okay not to be okay.”

Her Annual Cake Day is set to be more than just an event; it’s a celebration of resilience, a gathering of community spirit, and a reaffirmation that healing is a journey worth taking.