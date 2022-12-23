Sir Trill gifts Picasso chain for portrait

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

CONSISTENCY is a golden key to every craft one pursues in their lifetime and rewards are bound to reach the hands that never get tired of working.

Young Picasso, a portrait artist from Bulawayo who is now known for presenting visiting artistes, especially those from South Africa, with portraits, this past weekend received a reward from Amapiano artiste, Sir Trill.

He was rewarded with a Bamby chain and offered a business deal by the Nkantin hitmaker in appreciation of his masterpiece.

“My brother (Sir Trill) really showed some appreciation and kindness. He loved his portrait and couldn’t take it for free. I couldn’t charge him. So in return, he gifted me with his Bamby chain,” said Picasso saying he loved the gift.

This was not the first time the artiste was rewarded as he received appreciation tokens from the likes of Ami Faku who gave him R600 and Young Stunna who offered him a business deal.

He said it took him 12 days to work on Sir Trill’s portrait.

“I’m really happy that he was so amazed and didn’t hesitate in showing appreciation, not that I was demanding it. He was so astonished that it was hand-made and it accurately showed all his features,” said Picasso.

He went on to thank all those who have been supporting his art.

“I’m grateful to all who have supported my business and the artistes that show appreciation.”