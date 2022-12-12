Sir Trill to finally grace Bulawayo?

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

FIFE Street Events and South African Amapiano artiste Sir Trill have rekindled their romance after their last encounter left the former with a bad taste in their mouths.

The events company is offering the singer a chance to salvage himself this weekend after he left them high and dry earlier this year, being a no-show for the Summer Block Party with fellow artiste Felo Le Tee at a show that was scheduled for Eyardini in March.

Sir Trill is set to perform at an All Black Party at The Boundary on Sunday.

In an interview, Fife Street Events media and marketing manager Davison Feliate said the aborted show was due to an administration issue.

“He (Sir Trill) has since changed management and contacted us asking for the way forward. This led to a re-engagement. He’s willing to come so that he spruces his image and develops a relationship with fans in Bulawayo.

“Our relationship with Sir Trill has improved over time as we’re now on proper talking terms,” Feliate said.

He said preparations for the event are at an advanced stage.

“We want to ensure a smooth landing for Sir Trill. The idea is to also give a chance to up-and-coming artistes who need a platform to showcase their talent.

Supporting Sir Trill will be local acts including Victor Bravo, CP, Rebellious Suhns, Stokswit, DJ Bman, Mlungu Omnyama, Browny, La Soul and MTKay Ntwana.

In an act that one would see as a guarantee of Sir Trill’s coming, the Bebengazi singer recently posted an Instagram video confirming his availability for the show.

The show will push the festive mood forward and heighten the influx of international acts flocking to Zimbabwe as, on the same weekend, Makhadzi will be the headline act for the launch of KeYona TV while DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz perform at the BAC Leisure on December 21. – @eMKlass_49