Sis Bee’s Kitchen owner, Beauty Mpofu, dies

24 Dec, 2021 - 11:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Sis Bee's Kitchen owner, Beauty Mpofu

The Chronicle

Prosper Ndlovu

PROMINENT Bulawayo business woman and multi-award winner, Beauty Mpofu, who founded and owned ‘Sis Bee Kitchen’ chain of restaurants, which specializes in authentic traditional Zimbabwean dishes, has died.

She died this morning after being unwell for some time. Her son, Mr Alile Yusuf, confirmed the sad news but could not immediately give details.

“Yes, it’s true. Unfortunately, now we have just gone to the parlor and they are attending to us. Are you able to call in 30 minutes and we can discuss?” he said.

…more details to follow

 

 

 

 

