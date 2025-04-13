Sisa Nkomo’s poetry to shine light on mental health

Faith Ndlovu,Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

Poet and performer Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo, 20, is set to captivate audiences with her soul-stirring words at Alliance Francaise de Bulawayo on April 25. Her performance, themed “Shades of Blue”, will delve into the complexities of mental health, addressing depression, anxiety, and the struggles of self-acceptance.

The upcoming performance promises to be an emotional journey as Sisa explores the realities of growing up with a creative mind.

“The audience can expect an intense and heartfelt experience, a journey through the good, the bad, and the ugly of mental health,” she shared.

“I want to take them on a path of self-discovery, to help them see that they are not alone in their struggles.”

For Sisa, poetry is not just about expression – it’s about connection.

“Performing never gets easier, no matter how many times you do it,” she admitted.

“But the challenge is something I embrace. It’s a thrill that never gets old, and it’s what keeps me going.”

With Shades of Blue, Sisa aims to spark important conversations about mental health, self-acceptance, and the power of words to heal.

Her poetry journey began at the age of 14 when she turned to writing as an emotional outlet.

“I started writing poetry as a way to express feelings I couldn’t talk about. It was my escape, my sanctuary. Poetry allowed me to process my emotions and make sense of the world around me,” she explained.

Over the years, Sisa has refined her craft, competing in poetry slams and performing at various events. Her talent was recognised last year with the Outstanding Poet award at the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca).

“Winning the Praca was surreal. It validated all the hard work and dedication I’ve put into my craft. It reminded me that my words have the power to impact others. That’s a responsibility I take seriously, and it drives me to keep creating poetry that is honest, raw, and relatable,” she said.