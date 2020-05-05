Sisa Senkosi puts smiles on Byo artistes’ faces

Mthabisi Tshuma Showbiz Correspondent

Artistes from Bulawayo were all smiles this morning as they received 10kg mealie meal bags courtesy of fellow artiste, Sisa “Sisa Senkosi” Mkandla.

Sisa Senkosi, a musician from the city who is based in the UK, donated the mealie meal through her Isisa Senkosi Helping Hands Foundation to assist fellow artistes during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Most artistes nationwide have been hit hard by the pandemic as they have been left with no source of income as they cannot sell their wares or stage shows.

Handing over the donation to selected local artistes who registered for assistance with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), the organisations Bulawayo Provincial Arts Manager Charity Nyathi said the donation will go a long way as the precious product is not easily found in the country.

One of the beneficiaries, painter Miranda Mathe said: “We are very grateful for the donation from one of our own who saw that the pandemic has not spared us.”

Speaking from her UK base, Sisa Senkosi said she will continue to mobilise resources to assist artistes who have been greatly affected by this pandemic.

@mthabisi_mthire.