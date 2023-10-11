Sisters cheat death in motorcycle accident

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

TWO Kwekwe sisters cheated by a whisker after the motorcycle they were riding was involved in an accident with a truck in Kwekwe.

The accident occurred when the driver of the truck, a Mazda BT50, made a sudden right turn without checking the way and hit the two.

Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident saying the two are recovering from Kwekwe General Hospital where they were rushed.

“Joe Chitambira (25) was driving along Industrial Road opposite the Ministry of Local Government Offices in Kwekwe without any passenger on board. Meanwhile, Tafara Hove was riding in the opposite direction while carrying her sister Tariro on the pylon,” he said.

Takunda suddenly turned right in front of Hove and hit her motorcycle.

The two sisters sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where they are admitted.

“We urge motorists to observe all rules of the road and exercise extreme caution when driving,” said Inspector Mahoko.