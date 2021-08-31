Sit-in nod excites restaurant operators

Business Reporter

RESTAURANT service providers have commended the Government for allowing sit-in dining and expect the move to boost business recovery from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Following last Wednesday’s Cabinet resolution, restaurants are now allowed to re-open for sit-in patrons who are fully vaccinated upon production of vaccination cards and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Restaurant Operators’ Association of Zimbabwe (ROAZ) president, Mr Bongai Zamchiya, said this will provide much-needed relief to restaurateurs, who have been in states of closure or partial operation for the past 17 months.

“It’s a welcome first step towards normalisation and we thank the authorities for this decision. We also thank our partners during the lobbying effort aimed at obtaining re-opening,” he said in a statement.

“The re-opening will also be welcomed by the hundreds of businesses that supply goods and services to the restaurant industry, including a large number of small to medium enterprises in agriculture, manufacturing and the service sector.”

Mr Zamchiya said restaurateurs have been at the forefront of support for the national fight against Covid-19. Under this drive, he said vaccination among staff members for restaurants has reached about 94 percent.

Mr Zamchiya said the period of closure to sit-in dining has been a massive threat to the restaurant industry, which has experienced closure of businesses, job losses and evictions from leased premises. “Our objective is safe, sensible dining at all times, providing the correct balance between implementation of suitable regulations and facilitating the provision of dining services to customers,” he said.

“Many operators have used personal funds to keep people employed and businesses open and I pay tribute to them.”

ROAZ has pledged to continue working with its partners and the Government to advocate for a steady and safe return to full operation and to avoid any further periods of closure.