Sitting mayors, deputies to remain in office

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT has directed all sitting mayors, their deputies and chairpersons of council committees elected before the March 26 by-elections to remain in office in line with the dictates of the law.

In a letter addressed to all mayors and chairpersons, the Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said all councils cannot reconstitute the leadership architecture in place unless there is a vacancy that would have risen.

The letter is also copied to the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

Minister Moyo said in terms of Section 114 of the Local Government Laws Amendment Act Number 8 of 2016, a mayor, deputy or councillor can only be removed from his position through an independent tribunal or section 129 of the Constitution.

“Effect of by-election results on council structures, reference is made to the just recently concluded by-elections conducted by ZEC wherein the results have been announced. As I congratulate the new councillors who have been elected, may I take this opportunity to remind councils that this was not a general election, and as such the sitting mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons of committees and their deputies remain as constituted prior to the by-election,” he said.

“In terms of Section 114 of the Local Government Laws Amendment Act Number 8 of 2016, a mayor, deputy mayor or councillor can only be removed from his position through an independent tribunal or through Section 129 of the Constitution.”

The country held National Assembly and local authorities by-elections on March 26, 2022 to fill vacant seats.