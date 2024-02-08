Six armed robbers sentenced to 12 years each

Mashonaland Central Bureau

Six armed robbers aged between 21 and 29, were sentenced to 12 years each in prison for ransacking a mining site in Matepatepa, stealing 230 kilograms of gold carbons, and several valuables and making off with the loot using the mine’s Isuzu vehicle.

The six are, Maxwell Chabvapano (28), Dyke Dick (23), Trust Mashingaidze (29), Trymore Mashingaidze (33), Tinashe Magwegwe (21) and Paiben Magaya (22).

The six were convicted by Bindura Magistrate Mr Elisha Singano after a full trial.

The Prosecutor, Mr Ziyadhuma Garudzo, told the court that on November 24, 2013, the six together with Arnold Magaso who was arrested first, Moreblessing Moyo, David Magwegwe, Gerald Manomano, Clive Samanyika and Vision Jaji who are on the run hatched a plan to rob Chelvey Mine.

The group was armed with a 303 rifle and an unidentified pistol.

At the mine, they manhandled one of the security guards, Naison Tika, and disarmed him with his shotgun.

They force-marched two security guards to a shed between cyanide tanks and a carbon roof, then forced the pair to lie down, tied their legs with shoe laces and used the firearm slings to tie their hands.

The robbers took away cell phones and wallets from the security guards.

They went to a workshop at the premises and broke down a storeroom door, stole a Bosch grinder and 200 watts welding machine.

They proceeded to the manager’s office, broke down locks and stole a 12-volt battery, two headlamps and several flood lights.

After ransacking the guard room, they found keys to an Isuzu vehicle which they used as their getaway vehicle.

On December 24, last year detectives received information about the accused and followed up, leading to the arrest of Magaso. The stolen Isuzu was found parked at a house in Epworth.

Magaso implicated his accomplices leading to their arrest.

The total value of the stolen property was US$20 000 and US$7 500 was recovered.