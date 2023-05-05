Six arrested after spate of robberies

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Six Bulawayo men have been arrested for several robbery cases in the city where the suspects stole electrical gadgets, truck batteries, drilling machines, angle grinders, gas appliances, clothing, and groceries.

In a statement, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the arrested are Lookout Dube (42) of Mzilikazi, Thabisani Ndlovu (29) of Cowdray Park, Meluleki Thebe (35) of Mzilikazi, Rangarirai Betserai (47) of Mbundane, Trust Ndlovu Alias Celani of Nguboyenja, and Thembelani Madeya Alias Salolo, of Nguboyenja.

He said they committed the crimes in the month of March.

“During the period from March 2023, the accused persons committed a string of robbery cases within Bulawayo CBD and western suburbs. They used a similar means of manhandling security guards who will be on duty forcing them into the guard rooms where one of the accused persons will remain guarding them whilst the rest will open locked doors to gain entry into the premises,” said Inspector Ncube.

“Whilst inside the accused persons would steal targeting electrical gadgets, truck batteries, drilling machines, angle grinders, gas appliances, clothing, and groceries and go away unnoticed.’’

Inspector Ncube said police received a tip-off that Dube was part of the robberies which then led to his arrest and implication of others.

“The stolen property was recovered. On 07 March 2023, information was received to the effect that Lookout Dube is part of the gang involved in these robberies. Acting on the tip-off, a raid was conducted at the accused place of residence leading to his arrest. same was questioned and he confessed to committing these robberies and implicated other accused persons as his accomplices leading to the arrest of Thabisani Ndlovu, Meluleki Thebe, and Rangarirai Betserai. the accused person led the detectives to the recovery of some of the stolen property,” he said.

Inspector Ncube said at the beginning of this month, police investigations led to the arrest of the rest.

“On the 3 of May 2023, police received information to the effect that Trust Ndlovu and Thembelani Madeya were staying and sleeping in a motor vehicle wreckage, parked at Mpopoma, Bulawayo. The team reacted to the information and arrested the accused persons. Upon being interviewed, the two admitted to having committed the robbery cases in the company of their accomplices,’’ Inspector Ncube.

He thanked the public for working hand in hand with police in fighting crime.

“As police we appreciate efforts put in by the members of the public in helping us catch the criminals, as police we appreciate the level of participation in the fight against crime by members of the public which creates a difficult environment for criminals. We also urge the community to use target hardening techniques in their business premises by increasing door and windows burglar bars security,” said Inspector Ncube.

He urged for information that will lead to the arrest of the three remaining accused persons namely Mthulisi Mudimba, Edmore Zinyoro and Fanuel Chigororo who are still at large.