Six arrested for murder in Masvingo

Peter Matika

[email protected]

Several cases of murder have been recorded in Masvingo province, over the past week, with police expressing shock at the rise of the crime.

Some of the incidents include a case where six people including a woman, reportedly assaulted an unidentified man to death.

The six were arrested on 1 May and appealed to members of the public for assistance in finding a seventh suspect who is on the run

“Police in Masvingo have arrested Elizabeth Chidya (48), John Chikohwa (26), Gift Chivasa (39), Forget Kuzonyei (32), Nqobule Mpofu (43) and Takudzwa Mangava (28) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 28 April at Siyawareva Business Centre, Zaka,” said police on Twitter.

Police said the suspects accused the man of being a thief before fatally assaulting him.

“The victim was found dead on 29 April. The other suspect, only identified as Mahoya, is on the run and police are seeking assistance in locating him.”

Meanwhile, Police in Gokwe are appealing for information that may assist in the investigation of a murder case in which a 38-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds all over his body.

“Police are asking for assistance in investigating a murder case in which the victim, Mapolisa Jemias (38) was found dead, with multiple stab wounds all over the body on 29 April opposite a garage near Sunset Business Centre. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” said police on Twitter.

In another incident police arrested a 43-year-old man for fatally assaulting his father with a walking stick.

“Police arrested Amos Tshuma (43) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 30 April at Kurimakwakanaka Village. The suspect hit to death his father, Remias Tshuma (76) with a walking stick indiscriminately all over the body. The victim had tried to stop the suspect from assaulting a neighbour.”