Six arrested for murdering trespasser

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

SIX miners have been arrested after they killed a man who had trespassed into their workplace.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on December 10 at Bunyip Mine in Filabusi.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Farai Mpunzi (40), Mqondisi Sibanda (30), Ndodana Sibanda (30), Aneli Sibanda (25), Obvious Nyoni (26) and Luckmore Nyoni in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Bunyip Mine, Filabusi on 10 December at around 7PM.

“The six suspects who were armed with machetes and spears attacked Eric Mahlangu (22) over allegations of trespassing. One of the suspects stabbed the victim on the right thigh with a spear. The victim tried to escape but collapsed and died a few metres from the scene of the crime,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu