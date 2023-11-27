Six arrested for stealing 581 boxes of Remington Gold Cigarettes

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE arrested six suspects who posed as detectives to pull off a heist of 581 Boxes of Remington Gold Cigarettes.

In a statement on X, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the robbery occurred on 21 November 2023. The suspects traveling in a Toyota Hilux twin cab intercepted an Isuzu truck and handcuffed two occupants, forcing the driver to drive the vehicle to Gutu turnoff.

He said the truck was carrying cigarettes from Harare to Beitbridge, at the 54km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

The value of the cigarettes was not stated.

“Detectives arrested Trymore Chimbambo (39) and Maxwell Kudzibwe (28) at Higlen shopping centre, Harare and they implicated other suspects Joe Partson (50), Takudzwa Brian Pawandiwa (33), Samuel Mushambiri (34) and Tatenda Goromba (49), leading to their arrests,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The arrest led to the recovery of 430 boxes of cigarettes at a house along Stay Field, Waterfalls, Harare, and a company at Tilco Industries, Chitungwiza he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said detectives recovered a Toyota Hilux and a Mercedes Benz rigid truck which was used to transport the stolen goods from Masvingo to Harare.

Police appealed for Information that may lead to the arrest of other suspects identified as Gift Kajawo of Hopley Zone 2, Harare; Norest Dipi alias Kabhuru, and Tawanda he said.

“Anyone with information, to contact the National Complaint Desk on 0242703631 or WhatsApp number on 0712800197 or report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.