Six arrested in US$700 000 heist at Harare financial firm

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

POLICE have apprehended six individuals linked to a daring heist at Quest Financial Services in the upscale neighbourhood of Belgravia, Harare. The culprits made off with a staggering US$720 676 in cash, a 7, 65 mm CZ Vzor pistol, and three laptops.

Additionally, the robbers seized 10,500 rand and Euro120.

The breakthrough came when detectives, acting on a tip-off, apprehended Brighton Chikukwa, a 28-year-old implicated in the crime. Chikukwa’s confession led to the capture of his accomplices: Silence Matambo (29), Washington Mangwanda (23), Liberty Mukanganise (31), Tafadzwa Richard Marondera (25), and Luke Zinyengere (28).

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, revealed that Chikukwa had received US$40 000 as his share of the stolen money. Authorities recovered US$25 000 and a Ford Ranger D4D, registration number AGC 6541, purchased by Chikukwa for US$14 300.

Matambo and Mangwanda were later ensnared in Mbare, thanks to Chikukwa’s cooperation. Detectives seized US$22 000, believed to be part of the duo’s share.

“Mangwanda had received US$25 000, which he used to purchase a Toyota Aqua for US$5 300. He also distributed US$10 000 and US$5 000 to his mother and wife, respectively, for personal expenses,” stated Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Mukanganise at the Boka Tobacco Auction Floors in Waterfalls. He had been allocated US$23 000 from the robbery proceeds, leading detectives to recover US$20 560, along with various car accessories.

Marondera and Zinyengere were subsequently detained in Glenview. Police recovered US$50 600 and established that Marondera had been given US$35 000, while Zinyengere had received US$25 000. Among the items retrieved were a Mark X vehicle, registration number AFR 7059, and two high-end iPhones.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi took the opportunity to caution company executives against sharing sensitive financial information with all employees, highlighting that most high-profile robberies involve insider knowledge. He commended the public for their crucial role in providing information that has led to the arrest of numerous armed robbery suspects across the country.