Six bash driver, steal truck

23 Jul, 2023 - 11:07 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Prince Ngwenya, Online Reporter

SIX Unidentified men allegedly bashed a motorist with an iron bar and stole his truck.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects who stole a Hindro Dutro 2 truck at Retreat Farm, Waterfalls on July 18,2013.

In a statement, police said:

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on 18/07/23 at Retreat Farm, Waterfalls where a Hino Dutro 2 truck was stolen by six unknown suspects.

“The driver was hit with an iron bar before being pulled off the truck.The suspects then tied the driver’s hands and legs before driving off the truck.”

