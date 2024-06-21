Six beat up and “kill” thief

Online Reporter

A six member vigilante group that reportedly beat up and killed a thief in Beitbridge have appeared in court facing a murder charge.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the six Rosemary Musonza (26), Pamela Musonza (35), Dadirai Taruvinga (24), Talent Matare (45), Isaiah Chakabva (36) and Luke Chinyowa (20) were arraigned before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court facing murder charges as defined in Section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

“On the 15th of June 2024, at approximately 3AM, the now-deceased allegedly trespassed on the residence of accused persons it 2, 3, 4, and 6 by entering through a window. The first accused person shouted “thief’ upon hearing a noise. Accused 2, 3 and 4 apprehended the now-deceased outside the house and accused five joined in, assaulting the now-deceased with open hands and a whip multiple times all over the body.

“Accused 6 also participated, kicking the deceased and pouring water on him until he became unconscious. The lifeless body was found approximately 25 metres from the accused persons’ residence. The accused persons were remanded in custody to the 1st of July 2024,” said the NPAZ.