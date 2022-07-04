Six beauties to represent Bulawayo at Miss Curvy Africa (Zim edition)

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

Six curvaceous models from Bulawayo have been selected to represent the city at the Miss Curvy Africa national competitions that are scheduled for September in Harare.

The six were selected through auditions that were held in the city last week. Seventeen hopefuls tried their luck with only six making it. These include Anthea Rose Black (27), Sinamathamsanqa Sandra Mvemve (27), Annick Ngulube (26), Sibusisiwe Ngwenya (26) and Mitchell Masuku (23).

So far, the auditions have also been conducted in Harare and Manicaland with Masvingo set to have its turn this Sunday.

Miss Curvy Africa organiser, Princess Mercy Mushaninga said it is their hope to get contestants from all parts of the country.

“We could have stayed longer to scout for talent in Bulawayo but our time was limited,” Catwalk said shortly after the auditions.

Miss Curvy Zimbabwe was launched in 2011 to appreciate African women’s diverse beauty. The event was launched after the realisation that there were a lot of curvaceous women in the country who were interested in modelling, but could not contest as there were no pageants for them.

Lucy Tichayana who stars in Jah Prayzah’s ‘Mwana Wamambo’ is the reigning Miss Curvy Zimbabwe whose term is set to end in September.