Six CBC players make Zim Under-14

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

SIX Christian Brothers College (CBC) – including one none traveling reserve – players were named into the 2024 Zimbabwe Under-14 Junior Sables team that will also represent the country at one of the biggest schoolboy rugby tournaments in the continent, the Craven Week in South Africa.

CBC has the highest number of players named in the squad followed by Hellenic Academy and Heritage School with three players apiece. There were players picked from Gifford Boys High, Plumtree High, Wise Owl, Prince Edward, Kyle College, Churchill, Goldridge, Lomagundi, Marazani and Direct Contract College.

The CBC players named in the team are Tamudaishe Gwainda, Takujwa Chuma, Tinofara Bhiri, Jayden Chitongo, Perfect Munsanka and Jandre Jakobus Liebenberg (non traveling reserve).

A team kit presentation ceremony is scheduled to take place this evening.

Another player picked from a Bulawayo based school is Believe Jena from Gifford while Busisa Ncube from Plumtree also made the cut.

The squad consists of 25 players (with one traveling reserve) and three non-traveling reserves who will be covers for players that will make the trip to South Africa.

The country’s next generation of rugby stars are scheduled to be in South Africa by mid-June, starting in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, newly elected ZRU president Losson Mtongwiza on Monday spelt out the key performance pillars and vision of his tenure at a Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN Prime) breakfast show. The key performance pillars will be development of the game, governance, infrastructural development, administration, and sustainable high performance.

He said he hopes to hit the ground running and will seek to get the ZRU Board endorsement and resolution so that work can immediately start on changing and developing the face of rugby in the country. Mtongwiza urged the electorate to hold his board to account as they have been given a mandate to administer the game professionally and with clearly laid out governance and accountability systems in place.

He added that change will not be immediate but, the processes and systems to correct the way the game has been run in the country are being put in place and will soon bear fruit for all to see the direction rugby is and will be taking, going forward.

Mtongwiza believes that only unity will help grow the game in the country.

“The election season is over and it is time for all of us who stood on different sides of the divide to set aside our differences and come together and work for the game we all profess to love,” he said on ZTN.

2024 Zimbabwe Under-14s Sables Squad:

Rasheed Zivhu (Direct Contact College), Tajukwa Chuma (CBC), Anthony Mtandwa (Hellenic Academy), Anthony Chaitezvi (Eaglesvale), Lawrence Tadhla (Wise Owl), Tawe Sanyangore (Prince Edward), David Maramba (Eaglesvale), Believe Jena (Gifford), Shamma Chaunoita (Goldridge), Adiel Mutengu (Heritage), Talahole Haufilu (Heritage), Tamudaishe Gwainda (CBC), Rolland Ben (Kyle), Mishon Marazani (Marazani), Tinofara Bhiri (CBC), Busisa Ncube (Plumtree), Jayden Chitongo (CBC), Lashawn Nyatanga (Churchill), Angel Matiyenga (Heritage), Ethan Matimba (Goldridge), Edmore Sigauke (Lomagundi), Bright Chiororo (Hellenic Academy), Perfect Munsaka (CBC), Takudzwa Chimbumu (Hellenic Academy)

Travelling Reserve:

Anesu Dhlamini (Lomagundi College)

Non Travelling Reserve:

Jandre Jakobus (CBC), Wakatendeka Chipangura (Lomagundi), Daryl Chiyangwa (Heritage).

– @brandon_malvin