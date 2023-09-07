Six coaches get International Basketball Federation (FIBA) licences

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

SIX basketball officials have received their licenses from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) which are effective immediately till the year 2025.

The FIBA technical commission announced they have completed the summer analysis of the data submitted by the national federations as well as the results of the individual fitness tests and written exams for the FIBA Game Officials license before issuing the licences.

Annie-Joyce Muchenu, Kieth Chiposi and Brilliance Ncube were licenced as referees while Addison Chiware, Forbes Shuva and Charmaine Chamboko received

According to the FIBA Internal Regulations, the FIBA Licence is valid for a two-year period.

Buz has since congratulated the licensed officials.

“We would like to congratulate the candidates and their provinces for their efforts in implementing the FIBA Game Officials licensing procedure for the period 2023-2025 and look forward to close cooperation in the basketball officiating field on a national, zonal and global platform,” read a statement from Buz.

