Six-day thunderstorms to hit Zimbabwe

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE country is set to be hit by rumbling thunderstorms from 29 October to 3 November with Matabeleland South, Bulawayo, Masvingo and Manicaland set to be hit first, the Meteorological Services Department have warned.

During the period, the public is being urged to watch out for strong winds, lightning, hailstorms, localised heavy rains, fallen trees, damaged roofs and loose debris.

The MSD said a cloud band from the Atlantic ocean is slowly approaching the country through Botswana and is expected to encroach the western borders of the country late Saturday and sweep across the country from Sunday 29 October till Friday 3 November 2023. This should result in scattered thunderstorms across the country.

“Inherent in these thunderstorms will be lightning, localised heavier rains (30mm) strong winds and hailstorms.

Stay indoors during thunderstorms. Do not use electrical appliances during a storm as these appliances as well as WiFi routers are also vulnerable to lightning strikes. Fix any leakages on roofs, install surge protectors and lightning conductors if possible,” said the MSD in a statement.

Farmers have also been advised to take protective measures for both plants and livestock and if possible, they must cover the plants to protect them from the likelihood of being damaged by hailstorms.