Six die in Kwekwe accident

The two cars involved in a head-on collision.

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

SIX people died after two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Highway just outside Kwekwe on Sunday evening.

The accident involved a Honda Fit vehicle which was Kwekwe bound and a Nissan NP300 vehicle headed in the opposite direction.

The Honda Fit was reportedly heading towards Kwekwe when it was involved in a head-on collision resulting in the death of six people.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyati confirmed the accident, saying investigations were still underway.

“I can confirm the accident where six people died along the Gokwe-Kwekwe Highway. For now, investigations are still underway and we will release more information in due course,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.