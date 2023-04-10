Six die in road accident

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Six people died in an accident involving a haulage truck and a commuter omnibus along Gweru-Mvuma Highway.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident which happened this Monday morning.

The six reportedly died on the spot after the truck sideswiped a Toyota Sprinter, they were traveling in at the 5-kilometre peg.

“Police are still at the scene but for now we can only confirm the accident. More details will follow in due course,” said Ast Comm Nyathi.

More to follow…