Six die in road accident

10 Apr, 2023 - 10:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Six die in road accident

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Six people died in an accident involving a haulage truck and a commuter omnibus along Gweru-Mvuma Highway.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident which happened this Monday morning.

 

The six reportedly died on the spot after the truck sideswiped a Toyota Sprinter, they were traveling in at the 5-kilometre peg.

“Police are still at the scene but for now we can only confirm the accident. More details will follow in due course,” said Ast Comm Nyathi.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting