Six feared dead after car is swept away

Patrick Chitumba and Boitumelo Makhurane, Chronicle Reporters

SIX people are feared dead after a Toyota Hilux double cab they were travelling in was swept away when the driver attempted to cross a flooded Gweru River just after Ascot suburb in Gweru yesterday.

The vehicle, believed to belong to a miner or mining company was towing a mining compressor when the incident occurred along Matobo road at around 6AM.

It had four males including the driver and two females on board.

By last evening, the vehicle, the compressor, the driver and passengers were still to be located.

Gweru Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe who visited the scene of the accident said:

“It’s a very sad situation. Our rescue team from the Fire department was here but the water is just too much and it was agreed that police sub aqua unit be called. Life is being lost unnecessarily. As Mayor of Gweru I plead with our residents to be very cautious during this rainy season.

We have seen houses flooding in most low-lying areas like Nashvile, Riverside and Lingfield. People should get hold of our offices if there is some flooding in their areas.”

Midlands province police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said:

“Our informant was driving from Gweru direction. On reaching the bridge he found the river flooded and stopped realising it was not safe to cross. After 20 minutes the Toyota Hilux double cab twin arrived. It stopped and three male adults disembarked to assess the situation leaving three others in the vehicle that is one male and two females,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said one of the passengers is alleged to have said it was safe as he had crossed the river with the same water level the previous day.

He said they asked the driver of a vehicle that was in front to make way for them.

“They then drove to cross and the vehicle was swept away,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said they were now waiting for the police sub aqua unit to come and assist.

“The motor vehicle and all occupants have not been located yet. Water level is swelling and ZRP sub aqua unit has been summoned,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said it is very dangerous to cross flooded rivers both on foot or using motor vehicles.

“People should not risk when they encounter flooded rivers. Wait until the level subsides. Rushing to cross may lead to loss of lives as what happened in this case,” he said.

Head of Gweru District Civil Protection Unit who is also Gweru District Development Co-ordinator Mr Jorum Chimedza said the police sub aqua unit would handle the matter.

“When we phoned, they had gone to Chivi where another incident had happened. We hope they will be here any time from now,” he said.

Mr Isaiah Kundoiswewo who stays close to the bridge said he was awoken by a loud sound coming from the direction of the bridge.

“We were still sleeping and were awoken by a bang after two Toyota Wish vehicles were involved in an accident early in the morning near the bridge,” he said.

Mr Kundoiswewo said as he was checking, he saw the Toyota double cab vehicle towing a compressor approaching the flooded river.

“It then stopped before the bridge and I saw some passengers who were sitting at the back moving to the seats in front before it tried to cross the flooded river. The compressor was first to be swept away before the car was overwhelmed leading to the unfortunate incident,” he said.

Chiwundura MP Mr Livingstone Chiminya said there is need to upgrade the bridge since people are having problems every year during the rainy season.

“This bridge is becoming a big problem. We are facing a huge problem particularly in this Covid-19 crisis. People need to buy basics in town but now they can’t even cross due to these floods. We need to engage the responsible authorities and make sure that we widen this bridge,’ he said.

The MP said heavy rains have been pounding the area resulting in the flooding of many rivers like this Gweru River.

As the number of people who have drowned or been marooned across the country since the start of the rainy season continued to rise the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works yesterday urged people not to cross flooded rivers as they risk drowning.

In a statement, Acting Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Dr Jenfan Muswere said as the rains continue, people must be cautious.

He said Government had initiated rescue efforts after some people were marooned.

‘’We implore all stakeholders from parliamentarians, councilors, traditional leaders, civil protection structures to intensify education awareness initiatives to empower citizens with the requisite information on the dangers of crossing flooded rivers,’’ reads the statement.

‘’ Accordingly, as the downpours remain unabated, we appeal to all citizens to be cautious and stop crossing flooded rivers and bridges, be patient and stay at home, we care for you.’’

Last week, seven people were rescued by the Air Force of Zimbabwe after being marooned at the confluence of the Tokwe and Runde rivers in Chiredzi following a sudden spilling of a weir upstream. Those rescued are a woman and her three daughters whose other two children were sadly swept away. Two other people are missing.

In December last year, three people were killed when a pirate taxi they were travelling in was swept away by a flooded river in Zvishavane.

The Toyota Noah had 10 people on board, when the driver tried to cross Mutorahuku River near Kambasha Primary School, resulting in the car being swept away with the 10 people on board. Three people got out of the car through the windows and drowned. The other seven passengers and the driver managed to swim out of the flooded river.