Six housemates in running for #BBTitans US$100 000 prize

After 70 days of the remaining 77 days in the Big Brother Titans (#BBTitans) house, Justin, Blaqboi and Thabang’s time ended on Sunday leaving six housemates in the running for the US$100 000 grand prize.

Avoiding eviction on Sunday were Khosi, Kanaga Jnr and Yvonne. They will join Ipeleng, Ebubu and Tsatsii at this Sunday’s finale.

Upon leaving the house, Justin, Blaqboi and Thabang sat down individually with co-hosts Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka for a candid chat. When Justin was asked about his game plan, he said: “There was no game plan. I am zen and fine with where I am. It got me this far right?”

About his many situationships in the house, namely with Nana, Khosi and Blue Aiva, Blaqboi told Ebuka: “None of it was a game to me.” He added that a week before Blue Aiva left Biggie’s house, they agreed to explore the possibility of a relationship outside the house.

Who’s he rooting for to win Big Brother Titans? “Kanaga Jr and Khosi.”

For Thabang, he summed up his time in the #BBTitans house: “Coming into the game I didn’t have a strategy. I actually think I was lucky to have gotten as far as I did in the game. All I did and could do was try my best.”

In regards to his relationships in the house with Olivia, Nelisa, and Khosi he said: “Olivia was too soon and we ended up not speaking much. Nelisa was a very complicated situation. I struggled to trust her. My unionship with Khosi was complicated, but now we’re just a little better than good. We’ll see what happens when she’s out herself.”

What does the final week have in store and who will walk away with the coveted US$100 000 grand prize on Sunday?