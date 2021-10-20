Six people killed by wild animals in one week

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

SIX people have been killed by wild animals in one week countrywide, with most of the victims trampled by elephants.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the development in a statement on his Facebook account.

He said the latest victim was killed in Save, Masvingo.

“A 46-year-old man from Save was unfortunately killed by an elephant whilst coming from church with other congregants. Other congregants managed to escape from the raging bull. They were traveling in a scotch cart. This week alone at least six people were killed by wild animals in separate incidences across the country. Four were killed by elephants and two by crocodiles,” said Mr Farawo.

ZimParks is on the record saying that human-animal conflict cases are on the increase due to increased population of animals in the country’s national parks.

Mr Farawo recently revealed that the country records at least three distress calls on a daily basis due to human animal conflict.

Communities living within national parks boundaries have also complained that wild animals were not just threatening their lives, but were killing their livestock as well. – @nqotshili