Six perish in horror crash

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

SIX people died on the spot while eight were injured when a truck rammed into a commuter omnibus along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Highway on Monday afternoon.

Five people who were aboard the Kwekwe-bound Nissan Caravan died on the spot while another one died upon admission at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Eight others who were injured were admitted to the same institution where they are receiving treatment.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident which happened at the 60kilometre peg just outside Kwekwe.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 60km peg along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road on 3 December 2022 at around 1300 hours, where six people died while nine others were injured,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the vehicles were both heading toward Kwekwe when disaster struck.

“A motorist who was driving a Scania Rigid truck towards Kwekwe with one passenger on board rammed into a Nissan Caravan vehicle travelling in the same direction with 14 passengers on board. Five passengers from the Nissan Caravan vehicle died on the spot, while another died on admission at Kwekwe General Hospital,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.