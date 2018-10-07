Police officers stand guard at a security barrier in front of the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016, a day after security forces retook the hotel from al Qaeda fighters who seized it in an assault. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Six police die in Burkina Faso blast: security sources

Six police officers were killed in an ambush with an improvised explosive device in the northern Burkina Faso town of Solle near the border with Mali, security sources told AFP on Saturday.

“A police convoy was ambushed in Solle” late Friday, a security source said. “The leading vehicle ran over a mine and six were killed.”

The convoy then came under gunfire and some more police were injured, the source said.

Another security source said that “at least” six police had died, adding that a search for the attackers was under way in the area.

The attack came a day after six soldiers were killed in the east of the country in similar circumstances.

Burkina Faso has seen regular jihadist attacks since the start of 2015, especially the north and east of the country.

According to an official count published last month, such attacks have killed 118 people so far, 70 of whom were civilians. — News24.