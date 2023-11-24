Six robbers attacked three members and took US$10 000

Bongokuhle Moyo, [email protected]

THREE family members were attacked by six suspects armed robbers who had machetes, knives and iron bars and got away with USD$10 000. The incident happened on 22 November.

In a statement on X, Zimbabwe Republic Police said: “Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 22/11/23 at a house along Airton Close, Prospect, Waterfalls.” Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.