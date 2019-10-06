Sixes record beaten as India thrash SA

A DOMINANT India won the first Test of their three-match home series against South Africa by 203 runs.

Mohammed Shami took 5-35 as the tourists – chasing 395 to win – were bowled out for 191 on the fifth day.

South Africa had resumed on 11-1 in Visakhapatnam, but showed little resistance until Senuran Muthusamy and Dane Piedt came together on 70-8. They put on 91 before Shami removed Piedt (56) and Kagiso Rabada (18) to seal India’s win.

Piedt hit Ravindra Jadeja for six during his innings, which took the match total to 36 – surpassing the previous Test record of 35 set by Pakistan and New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates in 2014. India batsman Rohit Sharma, who became the first batsman to score two hundreds in his maiden Test as opener, hit 13 of those maximums as he broke the record for the most sixes in a Test by a player.

Ravichandran Ashwin took seven wickets in the first innings, but his removal of Theunis de Bruyn – the first dismissal on the final day – was his only one in the second, as fellow spinner Jadeja (4-87) and pace bowler Shami shared the rest. — BBC Sport