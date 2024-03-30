Siyaya Arts’ Nhloko succumbs to hit and run accident

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

SIYAYA Arts’ Zwelihle Chisare aka “Nhloko” has died, Chronicle Showbiz has learnt.

He was 36.

In a press statement, the group outlined the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Chisare, a child of Bulawayo and a former member of Siyaya Arts who was part of the trailblazing Zambezi Express lost his life after a hit and run accident along Luveve Road.

“He was hit by a speeding car that didn’t stop and was to sadly pass on two days after being in ICU at Mpilo Hospital,” read the statement.

Chisare had been missing for days only to be found 11 days after at the mortuary.

He started his artistic life at Woza Africa in his home area of Emakhandeni and would later on move to Imvimbi Arts which made its name at Amakhosi’s Friday Live.

As a drummer, he found his way to Siyaya Arts and later starred in the famous Musical Zambezi Express.

He would tour in Europe and the world under Siyaya and Zambezi Express.

After the musical folded, he would then move to Cape Town, South Africa and upon his return to Zimbabwe after his stint in South Africa and as fate would follow he will be called to rest in his home City.

He leaves behind a son Brian Johnson Chisare and his farewell service and burial will be held at his home at 2267 Emakhandeni (near Thembiso Children’s Home) on Sunday, 31 March starting at 8:00am.

The service will be followed by the burial at Luveve Cemetery. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu