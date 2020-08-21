Siza Khoza humbled by support for his ill son

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders’ winger Sizabantu Khoza says he is humbled by the massive financial and moral support he has received from on behalf of his 12-year-old son Bonginkosi, who is battling with septic arthritis.



Bonginkosi was diagnosed with the ailment in May and underwent an operation, but his condition worsened in the past few weeks.

Septic arthritis is a painful infection in a joint, which can come from germs that travel through the bloodstream from another part of the body. It can also occur when a penetrating injury delivers germs directly to the joint.

He also needed wound dressing every five days, which needed US$10 each time. A huge hospital bill was incurred when the boy was initially admitted, resulting in the family appealing to the public for assistance.

The campaign raised R3 750, US$1 560 and $15 500.

Football administrators, Highlanders’ supporters locally and abroad, ordinary members of the public, social football clubs in the Golden Oldies Social League, former and current players, Bosso players that played alongside Siza in the 1990s all came to the assistance of Bonginkosi.

Bonginkosi is also a key member of the Highlanders’ Under-14 side that won the Zifa Bulawayo Metropolitan Province age group championship.

He is currently admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where doctors have put him on a six-week traction programme.

“I just want to truly humble myself before everyone who landed a helping hand to my son. I can’t mention each and every one by name because they are just too many. May the Lord bless you abundantly. My son is on the road to recovery and I am sure soon he will be out of hospital. He is a jovial little man who loves his football and with your kind gestures, I am now confident that the dream remains alive, ngiyabonga bantu bakithi,” said Khoza.