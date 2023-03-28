Siza Mdlongwa to share stage with Michael Mahendere

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Versatile musician Siza Mdlongwa is set to share the stage with gospel music guru, Michael Mahendere at the Kingdom Empowerment Centre Grand Finale All Night Prayer taking place in Bulawayo on Friday.

The musician from Bulawayo is a man on a mission to grow his brand locally as he has come out of his comfort zone to ensure his brand is attractive. To achieve such, the artiste has scaled up his live shows calendar through a partnership with Christ Family Outreach (CFO).

Mdlongwa said this year, he will implement some of the observations from his drawing board to ensure effective visibility.

“This year I’m upping my game by appearing on most stages. I’ve already started this through crusades which is a partnership with CFO. The crusade programme has already commenced and we had a successful turnout recently in Pumula at Entembeni.

“We’re aiming at taking the outreach programmes from Kasi to Kasi. As the month ends, I’ll be performing at the KEC at an event that I’m happy to be part of.”

He said he will be bringing back the Siza Mdlongwa concerts and urged fans should to be on the lookout for new music.

“We’re still picking up from where we left in 2021 in terms of releasing music. I’d planned to release an album named Ingoma Zothando. I’ve decided to realign myself to the main business and my calling, therefore investing in my gospel music. I’ll do love songs but with minimal effort. The songs are still a work in progress and in due time, I’ll drop them.

“We’re now strategically going to record and release the songs that we deem relevant from piano to Ndolwane/Rhumba style,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire