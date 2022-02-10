Siziba steps down from Zifa

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEWLY elected Highlanders’ vice-chairman Fiso Siziba has stepped down from the Zifa Southern Region executive committee to avoid a possible conflict of interest.

Siziba was elected on Sunday after beating socialite and radio personality Babongile Skhonjwa.

Members also voted Busani Mthombeni as the club’s new treasurer.

Siziba takes over from Modern Ngwenya, who was ineligible to contest after serving for two consecutive terms.

It was the same scenario with Mthombeni’s predecessor Donald Ndebele.

Siziba was Zifa Southern Region board member responsible for competitions and fixtures.

“I have been so busy with orientation at Highlanders, but will now be thanking the Zifa Southern Region family and bidding them farewell,” said Siziba.

At Bosso, Siziba and Mthombeni join an executive committee led by chairman Johnfat Sibanda, secretary Morgan Dube and committee member Mgcini Mafu.

The duo joins Highlanders at a time the club is reportedly in the process of interrogating the idea of either applying for a long lease of Barbourfields Stadium or building its own stadium opposite the United College of Education.

Another area believed to have been set aside for the construction of a stadium by the Bulawayo City Council is in Cowdray Park.