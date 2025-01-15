Sizinda Flats tenants left homeless after heavy rains- Bulawayo Fire Brigade battling to contain situation

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

EIGHTEEN tenants at Sizinda Flats had the roofs of their homes blown off during heavy rains that lashed the city for over three hours on Tuesday afternoon.

The rains also destroyed two houses in Harrisvale and Richmond suburbs, while Romney Park experienced significant flooding, according to Bulawayo City Council Chief Fire Officer, Mr Mhlangano Moyo.

Mr Moyo reported that the Sizinda tenants were in urgent need of food, clothing, and blankets as their belongings had been soaked by the downpour, amid concerns about the possibility of further rainfall.

“The damage is mainly to roofing, with asbestos sheets being the worst affected, as well as food items, amounting to approximately ZIG200 000,” said Mr Moyo.

He added that fire brigade crews worked tirelessly to manage the situation throughout Tuesday night and resumed efforts this morning.