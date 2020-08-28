Sjava comments on rape accusation

28 Aug, 2020 - 00:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Sjava comments on rape accusation

The Chronicle

Award winning musician has commented in an Instagram video post about the rape accusations levelled against him by his former girlfriend.

In the 12 minute video he says he has never raped her and is against gender based violence. He further says he has lost work opportunities because of the accusation.

He begins the video by claiming that he has never been married but did have a girlfriend when they dated. He apologised to the former girlfriend for causing her ’embarrassment” after she was called a side chick.

watch the video on the link below: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CEWVPy2BnIO/

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting