Sjava saves the day

The decision by the show organisers to include Sjava in the line-up for the Summer block party held in the city last Sunday as requested by the fans, proved to be spot on.

Initially, the event organisers, Five Street Events, had put up Felo Le Tee and Sir Trill on the line-up for the party held at Eyadini.

To spice up the party, promoters asked fans which artiste they wanted to be included on the list and Sjava’s name topped the list.

On the day of the show, only Sjava travelled to the city after Felo Le Tee and Sir Trill cancelled their commitment at the last minute.

Sir Trill got sick (had a running tummy) and he couldn’t travel for the Bulawayo gig,” a close source to the organisers of the gig said on the day of the show.

This however, did not stop the party as it seemed that the over a thousand crowd had thronged Eyadini to see Sjava perform.

Indlalifa (as Sjava is affectionately known) took to the stage at 10PM for a set that lasted one and a half hours.

From the moment that he got on the stage, fans were on their feet as many of them wanted to be as close as possible to the main stage to witness Sjava’s magic.

He performed songs such as Ngempela, Umcebo, Thando, Ikhandlela, Nkomo ZeDlozi and Abangani.

“Bulawayo, you’re such an amazing crowd and it’s good to be back in this beautiful city. I’m happy to be here and I feel at home.

Shout out to the organisers of the gig for making this night a success and most importantly, to allow me to reunite with my fans after such a long time,” said Sjava in-between his performance.

After his splendid performance which gave the fans good value for their money, the crowd waited for performance from the other two Mzansi singers but they were in no show.

Instead, on their slots, Fab G Mshanakagogo and DJ Liz were roped in and they did justice as they also gave patrons value for their money.

On their part, Fife Street Events apologised to patrons for Sir Trill and Felo Le Tee’s failure to come for the show.

“After doing everything in our power to ensure that all logistical requirements were taken care of and having received assurances from his team that he would be able to travel, Felo Tee did not make the trip to Bulawayo.

“On the day of the event, the artiste’s team had informed us that he had sufficiently recovered from the illness and was therefore ready to perform,” organisers explained.

They said Sir Trill missed his flight and also did not have a valid Covid-19 test as required. The organisers said attempts to make other transport arrangements for him failed.

"Any inconvenience is sincerely regretted and we hope we can still count on your continued support," said the organisers