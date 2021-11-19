SK Moyo: True servant of the people

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

NATIONAL hero Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has been eulogised for being an untainted servant of the people who consistently denounced corruption while promoting peace and development.

Cde Khaya Moyo’s body was yesterday taken to his rural home in Sanzukwi, Mangwe District in Matabeleland South where scores of villagers paid their last respects to the veteran nationalist.

He died on Sunday after battling prostate cancer for five years and will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Monday.

Cde Khaya Moyo’s body arrived at his rural home just after 10AM where cultural rites were conducted at the family’s grave yard before the commencement of the send-off service.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 measures there was no body viewing.

Speaker after speaker revealed how Cde Khaya Moyo remained humble and was always in contact with his roots despite holding several key positions in Government.

Government’s chief mourner and Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abednico Ncube said despite his long career in Government, Cde Khaya Moyo was never implicated in any scandal related to abusing resources.

“Cde Khaya Moyo was indeed a servant of the people of Zimbabwe throughout his lifespan. As provincial leadership, Government and the ruling Zanu-PF party we appreciate his selfless leadership and commitment to impartial and fair leadership. He has left a vacuum that would be difficult to fill,” said Minister Ncube.

Speaking on behalf of Bulilima and Mangwe legislators, Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuthi said Cde Khaya Moyo hated corruption.

“He was a father figure to me and I am where I am because of him. I was very close to SK and he would randomly call just to check on me. We were devastated when news started circulating that he had passed on. He taught us a lot of values. I will just share five, he was honest; loyal.

He hated corruption and we in Zanu-PF that is why he created a slogan saying “phansi ngamasela” (down with thieves.).

He was a peace maker and was very disciplined and was of upright stature,” said Deputy Minister Phuthi.

He said Bulilima and Mangwe Districts were poorer without him as he lived an exemplary life that the community should emulate.

Deputy Minister Phuthi said since the war of independence, Cde Khaya-Moyo’s life was always at risk due to his proximity to Father Zimbabwe, the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo as his personal assistant.

He said the assassination attempts on Dr Nkomo meant that he could have died also.

“Hence, it is befitting that Cde Khaya Moyo be declared a national hero. His service to this nation since 1965 is there for everyone to see. He fought a good fight. We want to express gratitude to President Mnangagwa and the Politburo for anonymously declaring him a national hero,” he said.

Roman Catholic Priest, Father Innocent Ndlovu, who worked closely with Cde Khaya-Moyo, said the national hero was development oriented.

“He is the one who led the construction of a tarred road from Plumtree Town to Tshitshi. He was also instrumental in the construction of Sanzukwi Secondary School. He also contributed to the bringing of electricity to rural communities and at a personal level he facilitated that I visit the State House to receive a gift from former President Robert Mugabe where we got a truck as a church and a vehicle that I was also using. He was a unifier and he preached the gospel of peace,” said Father Ndlovu.

Industrialist, Mr Busisa Moyo said he knew Cde Khaya Moyo while he was still a pupil at Plumtree High School saying the national hero came to the school as a guest speaker and delivered a speech that remained ingrained in his heart.

He said the speech spoke of love and unity, a gospel that Cde Khaya Moyo lived by until his death.

“We had several interactions in later life. He would assist us in dealing with business issues and I was also his pastor at Word of Life International Ministries where for four years he would drive to church. He was the national Zanu-PF chairman then and he was never ashamed to be with Christ issues. I was a young pastor then and it made me realise how serious my responsibilities were to have such a serious person coming to listen to the word of God through me,” said Mr Moyo.

Family spokesperson, Mr Isaac Moyo said while Cde Khaya Moyo was their relative, he was more nationalistic in nature.

“He was our family but importantly he was of service to Zimbabwe. This is how he is going to be remembered. Great leadership deserves recognition and celebration and we are happy that he has been accorded national hero status. It is befitting that he has been declared a national hero. At family level, he was a unifier and he taught us to resolve all differences,” said Mr Moyo.

The late nationalist’s son Mr Khanyisile Moyo said Cde Khaya Moyo managed to balance family duties and national obligations and they are proud of the man he was at home.

Villagers described him as a simple man who loved to unite people and would promote peace.

They said whenever he was around, he would be invited to community churches and would visit them all without discriminating.

Cde Khaya Moyo is survived by his widow, four sons and two grandchildren.

