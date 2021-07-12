SK relives memories of working under Nkomo

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

SPORTING a conservative grey suit, red-and-blue tie with his trademark knobkerrie on his right hand, veteran nationalist Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo disembarked from a white and green Zambia Airways jet liner on January 13, 1980, ending four years of exile in Zambia.

Shortly after his arrival, he was immediately whisked away to the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield suburb, Harare where thousands had gathered to welcome him.

The sports field reverberated with wild and thunderous cheers. Such was the mood when Dr Nkomo returned home after cease-fire.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, who was privileged to work with the late Father Zimbabwe, Dr Nkomo as his special assistant, relived the memories of the day.

Cde Khaya Moyo’s journey with Dr Nkomo started in 1975 soon after the liberation icon was released from Gonakudzingwa where he was held in detention between 1964 and 1974.

In sharing his memories of the veteran nationalist, Cde Khaya Moyo said he started working Dr Nkomo in Lusaka, Zambia as his special assistant.

“I was privileged to work as Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo’s special assistant for many years pre and post-independence. The political journey Umdala traversed has no missing page. He mentored every politician worth his or her salt in this country hence the title Father Zimbabwe,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo recalled when Dr Nkomo received a hero’s welcome upon his return in the country from Zambia as part of the Lancaster House Agreement of December 1979.

“Umdala Dr Nkomo was a man of the people. One of my memorable occasions with him was on January 13, 1980 when we landed at the airport from Lusaka,” he said.

“In fact, we disembarked from a white and green Zambia Airways jet liner shortly after 12.45PM. I remember Dr Nkomo was wearing a conservative grey suit and a red and blue tie. He addressed a Press conference before proceeding to the Zimbabwe Grounds where we were welcomed by a great multitude.”

Cde Khaya Moyo said, in his remarks soon after his arrival, Dr Nkomo gave an emotional speech before the frenzied crowd that had swarmed the sports field.

“I vividly recall the excitement and smiles beaming on every face as multitudes received Umdala at Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare soon after our arrival home in January 1980,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said the electrifying mood at Zimbabwe Grounds was a true reflection of Dr Nkomo’s ability to unite the entire nation.

“Umdala Wethu Dr Nkomo loved Zimbabwe and its wonderful people most. He is the only seasoned politician who at one time managed to unite the entire nation of Zimbabwe, particularly the African people hence the slogan mwana wevhu/umntwana we nhlabathi which reverberated across the country like veld fire,” he said.

“The legacy Umdala left is a heritage to all patriotic Zimbabweans. His footprints can never be erased. As I said at the time of his funeral ‘Father Zimbabwe will never die.’ He only has departed for higher responsibility. We are with you Umdala, look after us from the high heaven, never abandon us. Glory be to God.”

Cde Khaya Moyo said he also cherished the moments when they would fly together to Russia and Cuba to seek arms of the liberation.

“One of the most important memories was when we used to travel to the then Soviet Union and Cuba to seek arms to accelerate the liberation struggle. I enjoyed those meetings which he conducted with his counterparts including many other meetings with the Frontline States’ leaders,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said he also vibrantly recalled Dr Nkomo surviving the attack by the Ian Smith regime in 1977.

In 1977 when the Smith regime made a firm decision to assassinate Dr Nkomo in Zambia after the shooting down of the Air Rhodesia plane in Kariba, the Selous Scouts (Secret Assassination Organ of the regime) assigned Selous Scout Chris Gough to survey Cde Nkomo’s house, and draw up the road map from the Zambezi to Lusaka.

Cde Khaya Moyo said Dr Nkomo escaped numerous assassination attempts during the armed struggle.

On 14 April 1979, the Rhodesians made another attempt on Dr Nkomo at his Lusaka residence.

Fortunately, when the house was attacked, Dr Nkomo had left for another safe house with a Cuban aide named Manyani who had been seconded to his team by then Cuba President, Fidel Castro.

Cde Khaya Moyo said Dr Nkomo hated tribalism and racism.

“Dr Nkomo hated tribalism which is why he had to engage football authorities to change the name Mashonaland FC to Zimbabwe Saints and Matabeleland Highlanders to Highlanders. He didn’t want to see people being divided on tribal lines,” he said.

“Umdala was also against the designation of the country’s provinces based on tribes such as Mashonaland this or Matabeland that. This is a colonial legacy and Dr Nkomo didn’t like it because he believed the settler regime did it deliberately to divide our people.”

Cde Khaya Moyo said the passing on of the Dr Nkomo on July 1, 1999, plunged the entire nation into mourning, yet vivid memories of his love for the people and sacrifice for unity and peace still linger.

“Umdala was a colossal, a political giant, a granary of knowledge, a fountain of wisdom, a visionary and a man of destiny. He hated tribalism, racism and regionalism. He was indeed a man of principle, purpose, perseverance and prayer,” he said. — @mashnets