Skaps The Advocate soldiers on…readies anthology release

BOOK writer and spoken word artiste Skaps The Advocate (born Norman Sikapila) continues to soldier on in his fight against being diagnosed with kidney disease.

He is doing so through an anthology set for release next month. It details his heart-touching suffering. The anthology is named Reaching Out.

Skaps The Advocate said through the anthology, he wants to show how painful his hustle for health has been.

“The Anthology was motivated by my illness. When I was diagnosed with Kidney Failure, I was heartbroken and my faith took a bump. I found myself questioning the existence of God and of me being a child of God. I challenged his love for me having been faced with a dangerous disease.

“I’m asthmatic and I’m also diabetic. I thought ‘why me’, if he surely loves me why put me through all this pain and suffering? After some meditation, I came to accept that there is nothing that God does just for fun, everything he does has a purpose and I accepted that in all that I’m going through, God is trying to find a purpose in me,” he said.

Skaps The Advocate said he is taking it day by day to recover, but is yet to fully get the required medical attention, thus he is still calling on for assistance.

“These days I’m far much better. Here and there, my back gives me problems, but not every day. I’d love to thank everyone who took part in the initiative. A great thank you to Thoko uMsothomuhle who came up with the initiative and to Desmond for leading the team,” said Skaps The Advocate.

Skaps The Advocate said he is working on finishing his Nambya anthology as well as his Ndebele novel. He is also working on a book on African folktales.