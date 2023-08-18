Skeleton in bush sparks police investigation

Online writer

DISCOVERY of skeletal remains of a man who could have died last year has sparked a police investigation in Bulawayo.

Forensic examinations suggest the body, which was discovered in Umguza on 29 May, is of a man aged between 25 and 30 years.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the grisly find in a statement.

“We are investigating a sudden death case of an unknown male adult approximately 25 to 30 years whose skeletal remains were discovered on the 29th of May 2023 in a bushy area in Denver Farm uMguza. The anthropological analysis findings indicated that the death would have occurred a year ago.

“The remains were recovered with clothes consisting of a Medium Golf T shirt blue, black, red and white in colour, short-sleeved shirt white, blue and yellow in colour labelled “ ARCHANGEL”, black trousers labelled “KAREN SCOTT SPORT”, white track shoe size 7,5 labelled “AISASSA”, a white floppy hat and a copper wrist bangle. The deceased shows that he was a smoker during his lifetime,” said Insp Ncube

He appealed to members of the public who are missing any male adult person fitting the description to contact ZRP Sauerstown on (0292) 200960 or any nearest police station.