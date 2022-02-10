Skhosana humbled by first Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) nomination

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

NKAYI is slowly being put on the entertainment map, thanks to contemporary musician Clopas Skhosana who continues to soar with his debut nomination at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) being a stamp of approval.

Apart from Poland-based rapper Awa Khiwe who has been putting the area on the map, Skhosana has been doing so as well by dazzling fans even beyond the Limpopo and Zambezi rivers.

For his efforts, the maskandi artiste has been nominated in the Best Traditional (Ezomdabu/Imbube) category where he is up against Mamozi, Amaqaqa and Sunduza.

Skhosana seems to be doing the most as this is his second nomination after the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) where he scooped the Outstanding Newcomer Award in 2020.

Speaking from his rural home in Nkayi, Skhosana said he is humbled and more than excited following the Zima nomination.

“I’m overjoyed with the nomination taking note that the artistes I’m up against are people who’ve been in the game for quite a while now. I hope that I’ll win the award and bring it home koNkalakatha in Nkayi because these are the people who’ve been supporting my journey from day one,” said Skhosana.

He said he is working on an album with one of the songs set to be released in the coming weeks.

“So far, we’ve recorded one track which we’re quite tempted to release as a single. The rest of the album will be released later in the year.

“The single is titled Khiwa and it’s all about expressing gratitude to all those that have been supporting me financially.”

Last year, the musician who stirred controversy with his Dlala Ntethe single received a special gift from fans in the form of a modern home and livestock as a way to show support.

Following his visit to Bulawayo for the RoilBAAs where he was booked at Cresta Hotel and openly shared that he enjoyed the experience that was a first for him, people are now comically referring to his new home as Cresta.

“I’m quite grateful to all those that have made my life a blessing from donating livestock and building a big homestead,” said Skhosana. – @mthabisi_mthire