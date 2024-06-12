Skills Audit Ministry conducts provincial stakeholder consultative workshop in Byo

Sikhulekelani Moyo

[email protected]

THE Ministry of Skills Audit and Development is today holding a provincial skills stakeholders consultation workshop in Bulawayo.

The workshop will be focused on the mandate of the Ministry.

The Government established the Ministry of Skills Audit and Development in September last year and it has already carried out more than 30 consultation programmes with Government ministries and departments.

Briefing journalists Ministry of Skills Audit and Development Permanent Secretary Ambassador Rudo Chituga said the provincial consultations are in line with the Government’s devolution initiative where Development needs to be done from the bottom up.

She said the ministry will be doing these workshops in the Matabeleland region for the whole of this week.

“We are going to be working with all ministries and stakeholders to have these skills profiles for all the different programmes and policies that we say we commit as a Government to do,” she said.

@SikhulekelaniM1