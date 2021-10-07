Skipper Musonda not getting carried away by win

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE women’s cricket team captain Mary-Anne Musonda says they are taking each game as it comes, with their eyes set on a historic maiden one-day international series win against Ireland women.

The Lady Chevrons conjured up a historic win over the tourists in their debut game since being granted ODI status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in April.

All Zimbabwe players were handed their ODI debut caps by selectors Emily Jinjika and Thando Mlilo before yesterday’s match.

Jinjika and Mlilo as well as convener of selectors Julia Chibhabha were part of the first women’s national team.

The second ODI will be played at Harare Sports Club today.

Musonda was the hero in the first match with her brilliant knock of 103 runs off 114 balls guiding the Lady Chevrons to a historic win over the visitors on Tuesday.

Chasing 254 in their first ODI assignment, Zimbabwe accomplished the mission with 37 balls to spare, with Musonda, who came in to bat at number four, putting away nine fours to guide Zimbabwe to 254/6 in 43.5 overs.

The skipper’s knock was enough for her to walk away with the Player of the Match award.

Musonda said their focus had already shifted to the second ODI.

“It is always good to win a game and to also perform well, especially when the team needs you. It was a good show and I am glad that we won on debut as well.

“Going forward we want to continue doing the right things and give ourselves an opportunity to play well and win games. Definitely we are looking at the possibility of a series win, but we take each game as it comes,” said Musonda.

Both teams are using the four-match series to prepare for the International Cricket Council Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier that will be hosted by Zimbabwe from the end of next month.

The 10-team tournament will decide three qualifiers for the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3 next year.

The three will join five teams, Australia, England, India, South Africa and New Zealand, who qualified through the ICC Women’s Championship. – @innocentskizoe