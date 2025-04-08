Sku Muchenje named Lady Sables skipper

Brandon Moyo

SEASONED tight-head prop, Skumbuzo “Sku” Muchenje has been named captain of Zimbabwe’s senior women’s national rugby team, the Lady Sables ahead of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Division One tournament set to start on Wednesday in Ivory Coast.

Muchenje will lead a 30-strong squad as Zimbabwe eyes a breakthrough performance on the continental stage. Vimbai Dewa and Tarren Munodaani were named vice-captains.

A steady presence in the forward pack, and having captained False Bay in 2023, the University of Cape Town from 2018 to 2020, and the Zimburu Titans in Zimbabwe, Muchenje has earned respect for her leadership qualities and commitment on and off the field.

The Lady Sables are scheduled to depart for Cote d’Ivoire on this afternoon, arriving on Wednesday.

They will open their campaign with a highly anticipated clash against the hosts on Friday at 16.00pm.

The Zimbabwe squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, including the likes of Gabriella Chawatama, Fadzai Mandizha, and rising star Ruvimbo Mudyanadzo.

Lady Sables Full Squad:

Vimbai Dewa (Vice Captain), Skumbuzo Muchenje (Captain), Mbalehle Mzizi, Mabel Marungweni, Tariro Nyamudeza, Patience Harubereki, Mercy Runesu, Gabriella Chawatama, Rutendo Morosi, Fadzai Mandizha, Erika Mack, Natalia Nyabinde, Wadzanai Chidawa, Hazel Njaya, Chiwaniso Mabika, Tanaka Mutaramutswa, Simphiwe Gumbo, Ropafadzo Muzanechita, Kudzai Wasili, Tarren Munodaani (Vice Captain), Memory Moyo, Nokutenda Shoriwa, Cleopatra Kadimu, Pauline Sianga, Rufaro Tagarira, Ruvimbo Mudyanadzo, Lovelight Fusire, Kudzanai Chirinda.

Non-travelling Reserves: Bridget Magaso, Robyn Mhembere. – @brandon_malvin